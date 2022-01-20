Idaho kids are testing positive for omicron at an alarming rate

In the U.S. in the last two weeks, over one million kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Compare that number to this one: the number of children infected with the coronavirus during the entire pandemic is 9.5 million.

Primary Health Medical Group A Primary Health medical assistant prepares vaccine for healthcare workers

That means around 11% of all the kids in America who have been infected with COVID caught it in the last two weeks. Dr. David Peterman is the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group and he’s also a pediatrician.

He tells Idaho Matters that over the last week, he has seen a 40% positivity rate among 13 to 18-year-old kids in the Treasure Valley as the omicron variant rages.

