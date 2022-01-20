© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Idaho kids are testing positive for omicron at an alarming rate

Published January 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST

In the U.S. in the last two weeks, over one million kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Compare that number to this one: the number of children infected with the coronavirus during the entire pandemic is 9.5 million.

primary health medical assistant prepares vaccine for healthcare workers... (1).jpg
Primary Health Medical Group
A Primary Health medical assistant prepares vaccine for healthcare workers

That means around 11% of all the kids in America who have been infected with COVID caught it in the last two weeks. Dr. David Peterman is the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group and he’s also a pediatrician.

He tells Idaho Matters that over the last week, he has seen a 40% positivity rate among 13 to 18-year-old kids in the Treasure Valley as the omicron variant rages.

Idaho MattersCOVID-19Omicron variantCOVID-19 Vaccine
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
