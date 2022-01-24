© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Health care worker shortage and omicron pushes some Idaho hospitals back to crisis standards

Published January 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST
boise_ICU4_Kristen Connelly_ST_LUKES_HEALTH_SYSTEM (1).jpg
Kristen Connelly
/
St. Luke's Health System
A team from St. Luke's helps a COVID-19 patient at the Boise ICU

As our region deals with the highest number of COVID-19 cases we’ve seen since the pandemic started, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care this morning for all of southern Idaho. That covers three of the state’s public health districts: Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health.

Idaho Matters talks with Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.

Tags

Idaho MattersCrisis Care PlanCOVID-19Saint AlphonsusSt. Luke's
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright