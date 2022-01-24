Health care worker shortage and omicron pushes some Idaho hospitals back to crisis standards

As our region deals with the highest number of COVID-19 cases we’ve seen since the pandemic started, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care this morning for all of southern Idaho. That covers three of the state’s public health districts: Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health.

Idaho Matters talks with Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.