Boise homeless advocates hold potluck as protesters rally against people sleeping next to statehouse

On Saturday, around 200 people went to a potluck outside the former Ada County Courthouse in Boise. They were there to support a homeless demonstration which has been on the lawn for two weeks.

Another 70 people gathered across the street in a counter protest, condemning the ongoing demonstration.

Today on Idaho Matters, we learn what happened on Saturday when the two sides met — and what's motivating each side. Our guests are Ian Stevenson and Sally Krutzig are reporters with the Idaho Statesman and covered the event and the homeless tent camp demonstration.