Last week the Boise City Council unanimously approved the Pathways Masterplan. According to the proposed plan, once finished more than 75% of Boise residents will live within half a mile of a pathway. Proponents argue this will make it easier — and safer — for more people to get to work, school and grocery stores.

Idaho Matters talks with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and City Council Member Jimmy Halliburton about this new plan.