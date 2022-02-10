© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Is it time to make masks optional in schools? One Idaho pediatrician weighs in

Published February 10, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST
Is it time to make masks optional in schools? It’s a question being debated around the country, especially in areas where omicron has already peaked.

In Idaho, masking in schools has at times been a divisive issue among parents and was even debated in the legislature this week.

Idaho Matters talks about this with Dr. Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group. He’s also a pediatrician and wants to dispel some myths about kids and masks.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
