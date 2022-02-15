Five Idahoans join the Utah Wild professional ultimate frisbee team

Five Idaho players made the team this season and their first game is March 11 in Arizona.

Imagine combining football, soccer, and … frisbees. It's called ultimate frisbee and Idaho is part of a team that plays across the Mountain West.

Idaho is part of team “Utah Wild” and its mission is to “advance visibility, equity, and high-quality competition for women and non-binary players within the sport.” They also have a whole lot of fun playing the game.