Five Idahoans join the Utah Wild professional ultimate frisbee team

Published February 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST
Two ultimate frisbee players face each other on a sports field in front of a blurred background. Player number 24 holds a frisbee.
William Brody Brotman/Ultiphotos
/
Dr. Sarah Staller from Boise is #24 on the professional ultimate frisbee team Utah Wild

Five Idaho players made the team this season and their first game is March 11 in Arizona.

Imagine combining football, soccer, and … frisbees. It's called ultimate frisbee and Idaho is part of a team that plays across the Mountain West.

Idaho is part of team “Utah Wild” and its mission is to “advance visibility, equity, and high-quality competition for women and non-binary players within the sport.” They also have a whole lot of fun playing the game.

Joining Idaho Matters are Leah Smith, one of the co-founders of the “Utah Wild” and Dr. Sarah Staller, who when she isn’t delivering babies in Boise, is player number 24 on the team!

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
