Hope and help for caregivers in Idaho

Right now in Idaho tens of thousands of people are caring for a loved one who cannot care for themselves. The Idaho Caregiver Alliance estimates one in four Idahoans are taking care of a parent, grandparent, child, spouse, or other member of their family.

It can be a heavy burden and caregivers often struggle to find the resources they need.

Feb 26, the Idaho Family Caregiver Conference will offer tools to caregivers and will, for the first time, offer a Spanish track , because hispanics can be disproportionately affected by the role of caregiving.