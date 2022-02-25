© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Hope and help for caregivers in Idaho

Published February 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM MST
hand-in-hand-hospice-patient-nursing-preview.jpg
Creative Commons CC0
/

Right now in Idaho tens of thousands of people are caring for a loved one who cannot care for themselves. The Idaho Caregiver Alliance estimates one in four Idahoans are taking care of a parent, grandparent, child, spouse, or other member of their family.

It can be a heavy burden and caregivers often struggle to find the resources they need.

Feb 26, the Idaho Family Caregiver Conference will offer tools to caregivers and will, for the first time, offer a Spanish track, because hispanics can be disproportionately affected by the role of caregiving.

Joining Idaho Matters are Dr. Sarah Toevs, the director of the Center for the Study of Aging at Boise State, Destinie Triplett, the director of community partnerships with the Idaho Caregiver Alliance and Adrian Rodriguez, a public health major at Boise State and a past caregiver.

