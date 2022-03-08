BSU scientists record the Hunga Tonga eruption in Stanley, Idaho!

Earlier this year, Boise State PhD geophysics student Zach Keskinen was studying very low frequency sounds up at Banner Summit not far from Stanley. As part of his research…he buried special microphones in the snowpack to record the sounds of things like avalanches. It just so happens those mics also captured the sound made by an erupting underwater volcano in the island nation of Tonga.

Zach joins Samatha Wright along with Volcanologist Dr. Jeffrey Johnson…who co-operates BSU’s infrasound lab…and spends his time studying volcanoes to talk about their experience.