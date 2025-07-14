© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
One artist finds new ways to engage the senses

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT
1 of 3  — IMG_2595.jpeg
Ariana Martinez
2 of 3  — IMG_2639.jpeg
Ariana Martinez
3 of 3  — IMG_2957.jpeg
Ariana Martinez

Globally, there are millions of people who live with a chronic illness or disability, changing the way they see and move through the world.

These are the experiences that interest the current James Castle House artist, Ariana Martinez.

Since May, they have been exploring the many different ways we come to know a place and on Thursday, July 17, they’ll be giving a final presentation on this work.

Ariana joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this upcoming event.

Idaho Matters DisabilitesJames Castle House
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

