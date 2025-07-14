One artist finds new ways to engage the senses

Globally, there are millions of people who live with a chronic illness or disability, changing the way they see and move through the world.

These are the experiences that interest the current James Castle House artist, Ariana Martinez.

Since May, they have been exploring the many different ways we come to know a place and on Thursday, July 17, they’ll be giving a final presentation on this work.

Ariana joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this upcoming event.