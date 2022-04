The 2022 Idaho Legislature officially ended last week after three months in Boise. Today we are taking a deep dive into what did and didn't get done in this year's session. We're talking with three reporters who covered the action closely, Betsy Russell, the Boise bureau chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the eye on Boise Blog, Margaret Carmel, senior reporter with Boisedev.com and our own James Dawson from Boise State Public Radio News.