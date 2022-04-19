© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Nampa middle school students try their hand at building a better world

Published April 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM MDT
A teacher and eight students stand smiling together in front of a white and pink poster.
Nampa School District
/
The "Quack & Save" Team and the "Composting Clubhouse" Team from West Middle School won the Ciena Solutions Challenge for solving problems with real solutions to build a better world.

We talk a lot about the problems facing our planet - both big and small - but too often we don’t spend time trying to solve those problems.

Students at West Middle School decided to change that by taking an everyday problem and designing a solution.

Two teams of students are getting $2,500 in cash to build their solutions, after winning the Ciena Solutions Challenge which uses the United Nations sustainability principles to encourage kids to build a better world.

Joining Gemma are two students, Angelina and Eadyn and their math teacher Maddie Dew.

