Nampa middle school students try their hand at building a better world

We talk a lot about the problems facing our planet - both big and small - but too often we don’t spend time trying to solve those problems.

Students at West Middle School decided to change that by taking an everyday problem and designing a solution.

Two teams of students are getting $2,500 in cash to build their solutions, after winning the Ciena Solutions Challenge which uses the United Nations sustainability principles to encourage kids to build a better world.

Joining Gemma are two students, Angelina and Eadyn and their math teacher Maddie Dew.