© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

A deadly mushroom has shown up in Boise

Published May 4, 2022 at 1:09 PM MDT
Amanita phalloides Boise Idaho 2021-09-13.jpg
Susan Stacy
A Death cap mushroom found in Idaho last fall by Susan Stacy, a member of the Southern Idaho Mycological Association.

Last month, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that a deadly mushroom had been found growing in a Boise neighborhood.

People who know mushrooms say there will be more of them. The Death Cap mushroom can be deadly if eaten.

A member of the Southern Idaho Mycological Association found the Death Cap mushroom and the group is now on a mission to educate folks on how to spot them in order to protect people and their pets.

Joining the show to talk more about why the mushrooms are showing up in Boise is the President of the SIMA group, Krista Willmorth.

Tags

Idaho Matters Mushrooms
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright