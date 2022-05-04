A deadly mushroom has shown up in Boise

Last month, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that a deadly mushroom had been found growing in a Boise neighborhood.

People who know mushrooms say there will be more of them. The Death Cap mushroom can be deadly if eaten.

A member of the Southern Idaho Mycological Association found the Death Cap mushroom and the group is now on a mission to educate folks on how to spot them in order to protect people and their pets.

Joining the show to talk more about why the mushrooms are showing up in Boise is the President of the SIMA group, Krista Willmorth.