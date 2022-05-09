© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Boise State lab compiles the number of children missing worldwide

Published May 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT
ICAC_WRIGHT.JPG
Samantha Wright/Boise State Public Radio
A Boise police detective, part of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit, chases sexual predators who prey on children on the internet.

Here's a question for you, how many children go missing around the globe each year?

If you don’t know the answer, you’re not alone. It turns out no one does and no one has been looking for an answer, until now.

A small research lab at Boise State University has been working for the past year to find that number and build a statistical model that the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children can use to update it each year.

Carl Siebert, the head of Boise State’s Program Evaluation and Research Lab, and research associate Harrisen Hagens join Idaho Matters to talk more about the research they are doing.

Tags

Idaho Matters Boise State UniversityChildren
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright