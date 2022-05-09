Boise State lab compiles the number of children missing worldwide

Here's a question for you, how many children go missing around the globe each year?

If you don’t know the answer, you’re not alone. It turns out no one does and no one has been looking for an answer, until now.

A small research lab at Boise State University has been working for the past year to find that number and build a statistical model that the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children can use to update it each year.

Carl Siebert, the head of Boise State’s Program Evaluation and Research Lab, and research associate Harrisen Hagens join Idaho Matters to talk more about the research they are doing.