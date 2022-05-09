Keeping Canyon County kids in school and their families housed

According to the non-profit group Jesse Tree, at least half of the people who rent live paycheck-to-paycheck, and move from home to home.

All that movement means kids get shipped from school to school, disrupting their education.

Now the United Way of Treasure Valley and Jesse Tree are getting together for a program to help families at risk of eviction in Canyon County. The goal is to keep families housed, while keeping kids in one school where they can build stability.

Ali Rabe, the Executive Director of Jesse Tree and Nora Carpenter, President and CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley, join Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.