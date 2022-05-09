© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Keeping Canyon County kids in school and their families housed

Published May 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT
for_sale.jpg
Casey Serin
/
Flickr

According to the non-profit group Jesse Tree, at least half of the people who rent live paycheck-to-paycheck, and move from home to home.

All that movement means kids get shipped from school to school, disrupting their education.

Now the United Way of Treasure Valley and Jesse Tree are getting together for a program to help families at risk of eviction in Canyon County. The goal is to keep families housed, while keeping kids in one school where they can build stability.

Ali Rabe, the Executive Director of Jesse Tree and Nora Carpenter, President and CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley, join Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.

Tags

Idaho Matters HomelessnessCanyon CountyIdaho Schools
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright