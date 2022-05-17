One team prepares to help fight wildfires from the air

Agencies like the Forest Service often use contract airplanes to drop fire retardant on wildfires. If resources fall short, though, a specialized team of military personnel can help.

This year is shaping up to be another extreme fire season. So having this backup may be especially helpful. For the last few years, the Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems team has been in higher demand.

Mountain West News Bureau reporter Madelyn Beck joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the MAFF'S program and what fire seasons look like for this crew.