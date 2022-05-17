© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

One team prepares to help fight wildfires from the air

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT
MAFFS_2011_SAMANTHA_WRIGHT.jpg
Samantha Wright
/
Boise State Public Radio
The 302 Airlift Wing out of Colorado Springs came to Boise to train its MAFFs unit in 2011.

Agencies like the Forest Service often use contract airplanes to drop fire retardant on wildfires. If resources fall short, though, a specialized team of military personnel can help.

This year is shaping up to be another extreme fire season. So having this backup may be especially helpful. For the last few years, the Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems team has been in higher demand.

Mountain West News Bureau reporter Madelyn Beck joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the MAFF'S program and what fire seasons look like for this crew.

Tags

Idaho Matters WildfiresFirefighters
Stay Connected
Madelyn Beck
I'm the regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Madelyn Beck
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright