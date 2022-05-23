Idaho Falls' nuclear history
January 4, 1961: Health Physicists check Highway 20 for contamination on the morning after the SL-1 accident.
The SL-1 reactor site before its explosion.
Burial Grounds of SL-1 reactor.
1981: This is a retrospective look at the destruction found inside the SL-1 reactor core (In Idaho falls, ID)after it was damaged by a nuclear prompt-critical excursion on January 3, 1961 which killed three men. The extensive damage reminds people of the vast energies released when a nuclear reactor is designed and operated improperly.
So here's a question:what was the deadliest nuclear accident in U.S. history? If you said Three Mile Island, you’d be wrong.
Back in 1961, a nuclear reactor in Idaho Falls known as SL-1 melted down and killed three people. It also exposed thousands of people in eastern Idaho to radioactive gas.
A new season of the Wild Thing podcast focuses on this little known Idaho event, the science behind nuclear energy and what the future of nuclear energy looks like.
