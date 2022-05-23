© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Falls' nuclear history

Published May 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT
Sl-1-ineel61-9.jpg
1 of 4  — Sl-1-ineel61-9.jpg
January 4, 1961: Health Physicists check Highway 20 for contamination on the morning after the SL-1 accident.
SL-1.jpeg
2 of 4  — SL-1.jpeg
The SL-1 reactor site before its explosion.
ARA-06, SL-1 Burial Ground monument with burial ground cap and fence enclosure in background.
3 of 4  — sl1-burial.jpg
Burial Grounds of SL-1 reactor.
Sl-1-ineel81-3966.jpg
4 of 4  — Sl-1-ineel81-3966.jpg
1981: This is a retrospective look at the destruction found inside the SL-1 reactor core (In Idaho falls, ID)after it was damaged by a nuclear prompt-critical excursion on January 3, 1961 which killed three men. The extensive damage reminds people of the vast energies released when a nuclear reactor is designed and operated improperly.

So here's a question:what was the deadliest nuclear accident in U.S. history? If you said Three Mile Island, you’d be wrong.

Back in 1961, a nuclear reactor in Idaho Falls known as SL-1 melted down and killed three people. It also exposed thousands of people in eastern Idaho to radioactive gas.

A new season of the Wild Thing podcast focuses on this little known Idaho event, the science behind nuclear energy and what the future of nuclear energy looks like.

Podcaster Laura Krantz joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.

Idaho Matters Nuclear
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
