Idaho Falls' nuclear history

So here's a question:what was the deadliest nuclear accident in U.S. history? If you said Three Mile Island, you’d be wrong.

Back in 1961, a nuclear reactor in Idaho Falls known as SL-1 melted down and killed three people. It also exposed thousands of people in eastern Idaho to radioactive gas.

A new season of the Wild Thing podcast focuses on this little known Idaho event, the science behind nuclear energy and what the future of nuclear energy looks like.

Podcaster Laura Krantz joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.