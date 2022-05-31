© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A safe space for raptors

Published May 31, 2022 at 4:27 PM MDT
Jim Shane

It was almost 30 years ago when people who care about raptors got together to help establish the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.

This spot, south of Boise and east of Mountain Home, has falcons, eagles, hawks and owls who find a safe space to build nests and raise chicks each year.

The nonprofit Birds of Prey NCA partnership was formed in 2015 to protect those raptors and the land they call home.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about Raptor Fest and how raptors are doing at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation are Steve Alsup, a raptor biologist and President and Co-founder of the partnership, and Vice President Leah Dunn.

