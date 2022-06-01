Kids of all abilities get ready to race in the 2022 Capitol Classic
On Saturday, kids will gather at the Boise Depot and race to the Idaho Statehouse for the 38th Capitol Classic Children’s Race.
The race began in 1983 to help kids get interested in running and fitness.
And this year, six-year-old twins Charlie and Milo are eagerly preparing for the race.
They’ll get to run for free…thanks to a scholarship from Saint Alphonsus, the YMCA, and a group called IncludeAbility which works to get kids with physical and intellectual challenges into sports.
Joining Idaho Matters are:
- Doug Cole - a board member of IncludeAbility
- Allison Evaro - Director of Races and Events for the Treasure Valley YMCA
- Julie McConnel - mother of twin racers Charlie and Milo