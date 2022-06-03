© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 3, 2022

Published June 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM MDT
A tall wine glass sits in front of a blue background while a red liquid is poured into it.
Will Hastings
/
Flickr

We had some big news this week, including an update on a lawsuit against one of Idaho’s abortion laws, the results of the May election are certified…but that doesn’t mean it’s all over, we look at a war over wineries and the contraversy over ESG investing makes a comeback - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags

Idaho Matters Abortion2022 ElectionWineEagle Foothills
