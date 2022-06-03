Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 3, 2022
We had some big news this week, including an update on a lawsuit against one of Idaho’s abortion laws, the results of the May election are certified…but that doesn’t mean it’s all over, we look at a war over wineries and the contraversy over ESG investing makes a comeback - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Margaret Carmel, Senior Reporter with BoiseDev.com
- Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor at the Idaho Statesman
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun