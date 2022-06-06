© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

50 years of historic preservation in Idaho

Published June 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT
The Delamar, originally the C.W. Moore House.
View north on Capitol Boulevard
Hop Sing was a Chinese fraternal clubhouse/temple

In 1972 a group of concerned citizens gathered together to form a group, whose goal was to preserve the architectural heritage of Boise from bulldozers.

For the past 50 years, Preservation Idaho has worked to save the state’s historic character, while adapting to population growth, and changes in how we have approached historic preservation over time.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk about its 50th anniversary are the President of Preservation Idaho, Paula Benson and Dan Everhart, the Outreach Historian with the State Historic Preservation Office.

Preservation Idaho Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
