Yesterday gas in Idaho was $4.90 cents a gallon, on average, and $5 dollars is rapidly approaching.

The cost of gas in the Gem State went up 18 cents over the last week, 43 cents over the last month and stands at $1.62 more than one year ago.

Matthew Conde, the Public and Government Affairs Director of AAA Idaho, Joined Idaho Matters to talk more about increasing gas prices and what drivers can do to ease the pain at the pump.