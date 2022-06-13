© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A deadly fungus that causes White-nose syndrome in bats is found in Idaho

Published June 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM MDT
A tiny fluffy bat clinging to a rock wall.
Rita Dixon
/
Idaho Fish and Game
Hibernating Myotis bat

Idaho Fish and Game reports six bats have been found with a nasty fungus in a cave in the eastern part of the state.

The fungus can lead to White-nose syndrome, a deadly disease that has killed millions of bats in North America over the last 16 years.

This is the first time the fungus has been found in Idaho, though it has been found in Washington, Montana and Wyoming.

Dr. Rita Dixon, Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator, says she’s concerned but not surprised that the fungus has made it to the Gem State.

She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the fungus and how people can help to stop the spread.

