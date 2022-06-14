© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Zoo Boise prepares against bird flu

Published June 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT
Zoo Boise crowned crane
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
A West African crowned crane pecks around its enclosure at Zoo Boise.

Since January more than 40 million birds have been affected by Avian Influenza or bird flu.

Five counties in Idaho; Ada, Canyon, Gooding, Madison, and Caribou have reported outbreaks of the virus, which is highly contagious among birds.

Backyard producers and commercial operations, with flocks numbering from a handful to two million birds, have had to kill their birds when they’ve become infected.

Zoos across the country are working hard to protect their birds from catching bird flu and Zoo Boise is no exception.

Executive Director Gene Peacock joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue

Idaho Matters Zoo BoiseBird Flu
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
