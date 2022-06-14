Zoo Boise prepares against bird flu

Since January more than 40 million birds have been affected by Avian Influenza or bird flu.

Five counties in Idaho ; Ada, Canyon, Gooding, Madison, and Caribou have reported outbreaks of the virus, which is highly contagious among birds.

Backyard producers and commercial operations, with flocks numbering from a handful to two million birds, have had to kill their birds when they’ve become infected.

Zoos across the country are working hard to protect their birds from catching bird flu and Zoo Boise is no exception.

Executive Director Gene Peacock joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue