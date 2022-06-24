Here's what the Roe v. Wade ruling means for Idaho

Just after 8 a.m. Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade, the court's five-decade-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion.

As protests continue in Washington D.C. outside the Supreme Court, trigger laws outlawing abortion in certain states are going into effect around the country.

Idaho has its own law on the books regarding abortion that is designed to kick in 30 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Now that abortion rights have been returned to individual states, what does this mean for Idaho and the nation?

We pose that question to Shaakirrah Sanders, a law professor at the University of Idaho and currently a visiting professor of law at Brooklyn Law School.