Idaho Power helps fish and habitat on the Snake River

Last fall, Idaho Power finished adding 16 acres of floodplain to an island in the Snake to help fish thrive in that river.

Rippee Island sits between the Swan Falls Dam and Marsing.

This is desert land and the sun can warm the water in the river to a deadly degree for fish.

By creating a narrower, deeper channel the river stays cooler and keeps the bottom of the river cleaner which is better for the fish.