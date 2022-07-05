© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A historic first for Boise's Chabad Jewish Center

Published July 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT
Jewish center 2.png
Chabad Jewish Center
The Chabad Jewish Center

In 2004, the Chabad Jewish Center in Boise opened its doors to serve the community.

A few years ago, as the need for more services grew, it continued to grow and moved to a building on Maple Grove road. Now the center is expanding to add Idaho's first kosher kitchen, children's library and the state's first Jewish ritual immersion pool.

Wednesday is the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion, which the center's director calls "the beginning of a new and exciting era for Judaism and the Jewish community in Idaho."

Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the center.

