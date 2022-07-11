© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

A special robot from the University of Idaho can help people after a stroke

Published July 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM MDT
University of Idaho College of Engineering
Melissa Hartley/University of Idaho Photographic
/
Photos by Melissa Hartley, University Creative Services.
University of Idaho College of Engineering therapeutic robots used for physical therapy and rehab in Spokane at St. Luke's Rehabilitation Medical Center.

According to the World Stroke Organization, 14 million people each year have a stroke which can cause varying degrees of disability.

Paralyzed arms or legs, weakness and movement limitations can greatly reduce the quality of life after a stroke. The damage from a stroke differs from person to person, so identifying that damage is crucial to targeting individual therapy that will best help each patient.

A group of University of Idaho students have been working on building robots to find out what's wrong and help stroke survivors regain the mobility they have lost.

Associate Professor in U of I's Department of Mechanical Engineering, Joel Perry and Chris Bitikofer, who is completing his doctorate in mechanical engineering this summer joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags

Idaho Matters University Of IdahoRobot
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright