A special robot from the University of Idaho can help people after a stroke

According to the World Stroke Organization, 14 million people each year have a stroke which can cause varying degrees of disability.

Paralyzed arms or legs, weakness and movement limitations can greatly reduce the quality of life after a stroke. The damage from a stroke differs from person to person, so identifying that damage is crucial to targeting individual therapy that will best help each patient.

A group of University of Idaho students have been working on building robots to find out what's wrong and help stroke survivors regain the mobility they have lost.

Associate Professor in U of I's Department of Mechanical Engineering, Joel Perry and Chris Bitikofer, who is completing his doctorate in mechanical engineering this summer joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

