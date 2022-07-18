© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

Published July 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM MDT
With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live.

As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements.

The nonprofit Jesse Tree has been looking at some of those agreements and finding questionable, sometimes even illegal, clauses that adversely affect the renter.

Executive Director Ali Rabe wants to get the word out about what is and is not legal when it comes to your lease and joined Idaho Matters to explain.

Affordable HousingEviction
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
