Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live.

As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements.

The nonprofit Jesse Tree has been looking at some of those agreements and finding questionable, sometimes even illegal, clauses that adversely affect the renter.

Executive Director Ali Rabe wants to get the word out about what is and is not legal when it comes to your lease and joined Idaho Matters to explain.

