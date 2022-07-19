What does the Roe v. Wade reversal mean for Idaho?

Ahead of the show, we want everyone to know that we will be talking about issues that may be upsetting to some listeners.

We'll be discussing the recent controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. This episode will discuss abortion, pregnancy and medical procedures and most importantly though, we will hear from you. We will be playing voicemail messages from listeners, some of whom have very strong opinions about this topic.

We hope that by having this frank and honest discussion we can answer some questions about the recent court decision, Idaho's laws concerning abortion and the medical questions you have sent us.

Joining Idaho Matters for these important conversations are Reporter James Dawson, University of Idaho Professor Shaakirrah Sanders and Executive Director for the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, Liz Woodruff.