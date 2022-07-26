© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps Mobile Tour is coming to Boise! Book your appointment here.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

A tour through the Basque Festival of Jaialdi

Published July 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM MDT
Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 3.48.29 PM.png
John C. Hodgson
/
University of Nevada Press
Photos from the book cover of Jaialdi: A Celebration of Basque Culture.

Every five years Boise hosts one of the biggest Basque festivals in the world, bringing thousands of people to the Gem State to eat, dance and sing.

Jaialdi has been described as a gift from Boise's Basque community to anyone who wants to come and take part. There's a new book out about this unique festival. "Jaialdi: A Celebration of Basque Culture" is a collaboration between Basque American journalist Nancy Zubiri and photographer John Hodgson.

Zubiri joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her book, as well as the culture and traditions behind the celebration.

Tags

Idaho Matters BasqueBoise
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright