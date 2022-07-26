A tour through the Basque Festival of Jaialdi

Every five years Boise hosts one of the biggest Basque festivals in the world, bringing thousands of people to the Gem State to eat, dance and sing.

Jaialdi has been described as a gift from Boise's Basque community to anyone who wants to come and take part. There's a new book out about this unique festival. "Jaialdi: A Celebration of Basque Culture" is a collaboration between Basque American journalist Nancy Zubiri and photographer John Hodgson.

Zubiri joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her book, as well as the culture and traditions behind the celebration.

