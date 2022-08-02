© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho

Published August 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM MDT
SAWTOOTH_SOCIETY_MAP.png
The Sawtooth Society

25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho.

Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.

Patrick Pettiette is on the Executive Committee of the Sawtooth Society Board and joined Idaho Matters to talk about the groups 25th anniversary.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
