25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho

25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho.

Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.

Patrick Pettiette is on the Executive Committee of the Sawtooth Society Board and joined Idaho Matters to talk about the groups 25th anniversary.

