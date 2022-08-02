© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

StoryCorps returns to Boise

Published August 2, 2022 at 2:19 PM MDT
storycorps_trailer_bsu (1).png
Boise State University

StoryCorps is back in Boise and the giant silver recording trailer arrived in our parking lot Tuesday afternoon and set up right outside the Boise State Public Radio Studios.

StoryCorps has been recording the memories of people around the country for years and you can sign up to record yours during the mobile tour in Boise through September 2.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Danielle Anderson, the Director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to talk about the wonder of "open-ended" questions.

Idaho Matters Idaho StoryCorps
