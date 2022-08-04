Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments from Planned Parenthood on abortion lawsuits

Wednesday, Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody called two of Idaho's abortion laws "a bit of a maze," which is turning out to be a bit of an understatement.

Brody and the other justices were listening to oral arguments in two lawsuits by Planned Parenthood challenging the state's abortion laws. These arguments included Idaho's trigger law, which will ban most abortions in Idaho when it kicks in later this month.

Boise State Public Radio Reporter James Dawson was watching those arguments and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about what happened.