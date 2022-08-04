© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments from Planned Parenthood on abortion lawsuits

Published August 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM MDT
A room inside the Idaho Supreme Court with multiple empty chairs and two flags.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Wednesday, Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody called two of Idaho's abortion laws "a bit of a maze," which is turning out to be a bit of an understatement.

Brody and the other justices were listening to oral arguments in two lawsuits by Planned Parenthood challenging the state's abortion laws. These arguments included Idaho's trigger law, which will ban most abortions in Idaho when it kicks in later this month.

Boise State Public Radio Reporter James Dawson was watching those arguments and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about what happened.

Idaho Matters Abortion
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
