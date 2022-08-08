© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Drought and overuse drain Colorado's Lake Powell

Published August 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT
Dead cottonwoods, long buried under the still waters of Lake Powell, have reemerged as "ghost forests."
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Dead cottonwoods, long buried under the still waters of Lake Powell, have reemerged as "ghost forests."

Lake Powell is the nation’s second-largest reservoir but climate change and overuse have dropped the water level to a record low, leaving the water supply uncertain for tens of millions in the southwest.

KUNC’s Luke Runyon took a boat trip to report on the changing landscape for the Mountain West News Bureau as part of his ongoing coverage of the Colorado river, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

Luke took even more amazing pictures from his trip.

DroughtClimate ChangeLake Powell
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Luke Runyon
As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both unite and divide communities throughout the Western U.S. I produce feature stories for KUNC and a network of public media stations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada.
