Reclaim Idaho talks about its education initiative

Published August 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT
Reclaim Idaho volunteers gather outside the Idaho State Capitol, with backpacks full of signatures supporting their legislation.
Andrew Severance
/
Boise State Public Radio News
Reclaim Idaho supporters gather at the Idaho State Capitol. Signatures in support of the Quality Education Act fill the backpacks; they were later delivered to the Secretary of State.

The Quality Education Act will be on the Nov. 8 ballot and it will likely appear as Proposition 1.

Organizers from the nonprofit group, Reclaim Idaho, successfully qualified the initiative to appear before voters in November.

Now, there’s questions over whether or not the education funding ballot initiative could have unintended consequences, that being reversing the Idaho Legislature’s 2022 tax cuts. According to state officials, this could increase taxes for low income families.

Reclaim Idaho Founder Luke Mayville joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

Idaho Matters Reclaim IdahoEducation Funding
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
