Reclaim Idaho talks about its education initiative

The Quality Education Act will be on the Nov. 8 ballot and it will likely appear as Proposition 1.

Organizers from the nonprofit group, Reclaim Idaho , successfully qualified the initiative to appear before voters in November.

Now, there’s questions over whether or not the education funding ballot initiative could have unintended consequences, that being reversing the Idaho Legislature’s 2022 tax cuts. According to state officials, this could increase taxes for low income families.

Reclaim Idaho Founder Luke Mayville joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

