The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is back in Boise!
Idaho Matters

Taking pesticides out of Boise parks

Published August 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT
Dandelion Example - Pesticide Reduction Pilot Program.jpg
Boise Park and Recreation
Here's a look at Ann Morrison Park under the pilot program.

If you live in Boise, you may have seen more dandelions and clover in your neighborhood park over the last three years.

That’s actually by design. Boise Parks and Recreation is wrapping up a pilot program to reduce pesticide use in the city’s parks.

The city says less pesticide means more protection for our groundwater. It’s better for pollinators and increases plant biodiversity, while protecting human health.

Daniel Roop, the Sustainability Specialist with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, joins Idaho Matters to talk about the program and about how dandelions are not the devil incarnate.

After hearing the segment one Boise State Public Radio listener had some feedback.

Idaho Matters Boise Parks and RecreationPesticides
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
