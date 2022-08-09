Taking pesticides out of Boise parks

If you live in Boise, you may have seen more dandelions and clover in your neighborhood park over the last three years.

That’s actually by design. Boise Parks and Recreation is wrapping up a pilot program to reduce pesticide use in the city’s parks.

The city says less pesticide means more protection for our groundwater. It’s better for pollinators and increases plant biodiversity, while protecting human health.

Daniel Roop, the Sustainability Specialist with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, joins Idaho Matters to talk about the program and about how dandelions are not the devil incarnate.

After hearing the segment one Boise State Public Radio listener had some feedback.