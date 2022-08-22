Watch Earth's latest Moon mission take off from Twin Falls

One week from today NASA will launch the Orion spacecraft into space to orbit the moon.

The Artemis-1 mission is the first step to putting American astronauts back onto the surface of the moon. And you can watch that launch live in a kind of virtual visual surround sound, in a first-of-its-kind experience at the Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls.

It’s a new way to watch space missions and Rick Greenawald, the Faulkner Planetarium Manager at the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences at the College of Southern Idaho joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

