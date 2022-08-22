© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Watch Earth's latest Moon mission take off from Twin Falls

Published August 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM MDT
AFS-8/101
Cory Huston
/
NASA
A full Moon is in view from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 14, 2022. The Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft, atop the mobile launcher, are being prepared for a wet dress rehearsal to practice timelines and procedures for launch. The first in an increasingly complex series of missions, Artemis I will test SLS and Orion as an integrated system prior to crewed flights to the Moon. Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and using the Moon as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

One week from today NASA will launch the Orion spacecraft into space to orbit the moon.

The Artemis-1 mission is the first step to putting American astronauts back onto the surface of the moon. And you can watch that launch live in a kind of virtual visual surround sound, in a first-of-its-kind experience at the Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls.

It’s a new way to watch space missions and Rick Greenawald, the Faulkner Planetarium Manager at the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences at the College of Southern Idaho joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

NASA Twin Falls
