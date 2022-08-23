More than just the numbers - how Idaho growth is changing the state

More than a quarter of everyone living in Idaho today is a newcomer to the Gem State.

Almost half a million people moved to Idaho in the last decade, while close to 300,000 Idahoans left the state.

Ada County became the new home for a lot of people leaving crowded California cities, while people from Utah are moving to Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

Those numbers come from a new study by the University of Idaho Professor Jaap Vos, who turned to the Idaho Transportation Department to get a better idea of who moved in and out of the state over the last ten years. He joins Idaho Matters to talk about growth, demographics and the Idaho Smart Growth Summit.