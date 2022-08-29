Learning never ends - Boise State’s Osher Institute

The transatlantic slave trade, Putin's Russia, Ice Age floods in the Columbia River Basin, reproductive rights and gun violence; are just some of the topics from this fall's semester of classes at Boise State's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Thanks in part to lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, Osher is expanding who and how folks can take classes like these. The Director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Dana Thorp Patterson joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the program.

