Idaho Matters

Learning never ends - Boise State’s Osher Institute

Published August 29, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT
A crowd of older people sitting in a room with windows behind them, looking at a man pointing at a projector screen.
Extended Studies Marketing
Osher Institute Gerrymandering Class with Dr. Jeffrey Lyons.

The transatlantic slave trade, Putin's Russia, Ice Age floods in the Columbia River Basin, reproductive rights and gun violence; are just some of the topics from this fall's semester of classes at Boise State's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Thanks in part to lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, Osher is expanding who and how folks can take classes like these. The Director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Dana Thorp Patterson joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the program.

Idaho Matters Learning
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright