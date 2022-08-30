© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How to protect your catalytic converter from thieves

Published August 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT
436636245_2b0d21a7b9_o.jpg
follettmotors_com
/
Flickr
A catalytic converter

In the middle of the night a row of cars, including yours, sits parked along the street in a quiet residential neighborhood.

A criminal disappears underneath the first car and 30 seconds later crawls back out with a large chunk of metal. He’s just stolen your car’s catalytic converter and he moves quickly down the street sliding under cars stealing more converters, which can bring him hundreds or thousands of dollars when he resells them.

This crime is on the rise around the country and in the Treasure Valley and local law enforcement agencies are working to stop it.

Detective Dennis Peppley and Sargent Phillips with the Nampa Police Department joined Idaho Matters to tell us how we can help keep our cars safe from thefts.

Idaho Matters Nampa Police Department
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
