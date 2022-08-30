Picturing alien life forms using science

Stop and think about all the aliens you’ve ever seen on tv and in the movies, from the Klingons on Star Trek to Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars, to the short little child-like beings in Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

But what would a "real" alien look like? Well, Professor Matthew Pasek is one of the scientists who spend time wondering about things like this. He’s a planetary scientist, geochemist, and cosmochemist at Southern Florida University and on Friday, Sept. 2 he'll be at Boise State to talk about aliens and what they might look like.

