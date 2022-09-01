Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise

Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets.

The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.

Lieutenant Colonel Jason Cobb with the 190th Fighter Squadron joined Idaho Matters to talk more about Hawgsmoke 2022.