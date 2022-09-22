Idaho college students work towards peace

Each year college students from around the country participate in the Davis Projects for Peace. . The program's goal is to encourage young adults to develop innovative, community centered and scalable responses to our worlds pressing issues.

College of Idaho students have been part of this mission since it began in 2008 Brian Bava, Vice President of Enrollment Management at College of Idaho, Emily Freko, a current student and Suely Soeiro, a recent graduate join Idaho Matters to talk more about what College of Idaho students have been doing this past year.