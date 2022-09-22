© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho college students work towards peace

Published September 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM MDT
Suely Soeiro and Emily Freko
Bennett Williamson
/
College of Idaho
Suely Soeiro and Emily Freko

Each year college students from around the country participate in the Davis Projects for Peace. . The program's goal is to encourage young adults to develop innovative, community centered and scalable responses to our worlds pressing issues.

College of Idaho students have been part of this mission since it began in 2008 Brian Bava, Vice President of Enrollment Management at College of Idaho, Emily Freko, a current student and Suely Soeiro, a recent graduate join Idaho Matters to talk more about what College of Idaho students have been doing this past year.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
