© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Boise police chief resigns amid controversy

Published September 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM MDT
Ryan Lee two way conversation.jpg
City of Boise
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned from his job last Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean.

The resignation comes just hours after KTVB reported that nine police officers had filed complaints against Lee and that the head of the Office of Police Accountability had recommended the Chief be suspended.

The resignation comes five months after a tort claim was filed by another officer. KTVB crime reporter Alex Duggan joins Idaho Matters to break down the latest on the story.

Tags
Idaho Matters Ryan LeeBoise Police Department
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright