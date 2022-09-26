Boise police chief resigns amid controversy

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned from his job last Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean.

The resignation comes just hours after KTVB reported that nine police officers had filed complaints against Lee and that the head of the Office of Police Accountability had recommended the Chief be suspended.

The resignation comes five months after a tort claim was filed by another officer. KTVB crime reporter Alex Duggan joins Idaho Matters to break down the latest on the story.