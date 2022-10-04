© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Inflation and your pocketbook

Published October 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT
DAVE_MCFARLANE_FLICKR.jpg
Dave MacFarlane
/
Flickr

Over the summer, inflation reached a 40-year-high in the U.S. and as the rate of inflation continues to go up, so do prices at the grocery store and for other day-to-day staples.

Experts at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere are trying to bring that rate down.

Mary C. Daly is the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and part of her job is helping to set America's monetary policy.

Over the last four years on the job, Daly has been working to connect economic principles to concerns in the real-world.

She dropped by Boise State University for a talk last week and to chat with folks in Idaho and she sat down with Idaho Matters to talk about inflation and her trip to the Gem State.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
