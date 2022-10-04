Inflation and your pocketbook

Over the summer, inflation reached a 40-year-high in the U.S. and as the rate of inflation continues to go up, so do prices at the grocery store and for other day-to-day staples.

Experts at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere are trying to bring that rate down.

Mary C. Daly is the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and part of her job is helping to set America's monetary policy.

Over the last four years on the job, Daly has been working to connect economic principles to concerns in the real-world.