Fire marshal investigates firework mishap at Boise State football game

Published October 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM MDT
Albertsons Stadium during the day filled with people wearing orange shirts.
Mike
/
Flickr

One month ago, at a Boise State Bronco football game, a malfunction caused a fireworks display to shoot toward spectators in the stadium.

While many people did not notice what happened, at least three people were hit with embers that burned their clothes and caused concern. The opening fireworks display was suspended while the fire marshal investigated the incident.

Troy Oppie, Boise State Public Radio news reporter and local afternoon host of All Things Considered, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about what happened.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise State BroncosFootball
