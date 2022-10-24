© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Ballet Idaho celebrates 50 years of dance

Published October 24, 2022 at 2:09 PM MDT
Ballet Idaho

This year marks a very special anniversary for Ballet Idaho. Since 1972, the company has been celebrating stories of the human spirit through dance.

50 years later they are commemorating this accomplishment with the performance of four different programs. Laura Curry, Executive Director of the company and the Artistic Director, Garret Anderson joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the history of Ballet Idaho and what they have in store for us this season.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
