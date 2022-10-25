© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A new crowdsourcing project is asking for your pictures of the Old Idaho Penitentiary

Published October 25, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT
Idaho State Archives collection
A photo of the Old Pen Administration Building.

For 101 years, the Old Idaho Penitentiary was in operation on the outskirts of Boise. Built in 1807, the old pen was the site of 10 executions, 500 escape attempts, women prisoners and some very famous people who spent time behind its walls.

Despite this history there aren’t a lot of pictures of people inside or outside the prison gates.

The Idaho State Archives has prisoner mugshots and a small collection of photos taken inside the prison, but the Idaho State Historical Society is working to uncover new resources, in this case, pictures to tell the complete story of the Old Idaho Pen.

So the old Pen is launching a crowdsourcing project, asking for your help to find pictures that may be in your family collection.

Jacey Brain, Visitor Services Coordinator at the Idaho State Historical Society and Interim Historic Sites Administrator, Anthony Parry joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Old Idaho Penitentiary
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
