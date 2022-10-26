© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
The importance of health care planning

Published October 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT
If your husband were to suddenly pass away, would you know how to get in touch with your life insurance agent? If your mom went into a coma, would you know how to find her regular doctor?

There are dozens of details within our day-to-day lives that we don’t write down or share with other family members, and that can make a death or serious illness even more traumatic for those you love.

That's why making a plan for your loved ones is important. It's a kindness that will help them at the hardest time in their lives.

Dr. Jessica Evert and Nurse Practitioner Emily Getlein-Marques, hospice and palliative medicine specialists with St. Luke’s Health system, join Idaho Matters to talk about health care planning and getting your affairs in order.

