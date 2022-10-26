The importance of health care planning

If your husband were to suddenly pass away, would you know how to get in touch with your life insurance agent? If your mom went into a coma, would you know how to find her regular doctor?

There are dozens of details within our day-to-day lives that we don’t write down or share with other family members, and that can make a death or serious illness even more traumatic for those you love.

That's why making a plan for your loved ones is important. It's a kindness that will help them at the hardest time in their lives.

Dr. Jessica Evert and Nurse Practitioner Emily Getlein-Marques, hospice and palliative medicine specialists with St. Luke’s Health system, join Idaho Matters to talk about health care planning and getting your affairs in order.

