Boise's elderly homeless population struggles to find shelter

Older folks who can’t find a place to live and adults who can’t take care of themselves are living on the street in Boise. And they are at serious risk of harm or even death.

That’s the scary conclusion of some disturbing reporting from Margaret Carmel, a reporter with BoiseDev.com. She took a deep dive into how Boise's emergency shelters are struggling to care for our growing elderly homeless population. It’s a story that’s very painful to read, but also a story that we need to talk about.

Carmel joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this growing problem.

