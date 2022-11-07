© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise's elderly homeless population struggles to find shelter

Published November 7, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST
Older folks who can’t find a place to live and adults who can’t take care of themselves are living on the street in Boise. And they are at serious risk of harm or even death.

That’s the scary conclusion of some disturbing reporting from Margaret Carmel, a reporter with BoiseDev.com. She took a deep dive into how Boise's emergency shelters are struggling to care for our growing elderly homeless population. It’s a story that’s very painful to read, but also a story that we need to talk about.

Carmel joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this growing problem.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
